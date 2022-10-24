Hallsville man charged with criminally negligent homicide following fatal wreck

DPS said DeSantos then came back into the lane and hit the back of the vehicle driven by Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Hallsville man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after officials say he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the back of another car on US Highway 80 earlier this month.

Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was traveling westbound Oct. 15 on US 80 in Harrison County and passed another vehicle in a non-passing zone, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said DeSantos then came back into the lane and hit the back of the vehicle driven by Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs, which was traveling west as well.

Allen was pronounced dead following the wreck. DeSantos, who was not injured, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a criminally negligent homicide charge, DPS said.