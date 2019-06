A Hallsville man has been indicted on possession of child pornography charges.

Daniel Wayne McFarland, 39, was released Tuesday on $40,000 in bonds on four warrants from the 124th District Court for grand jury indictment for possession of child pornography.

The indictments said McFarland on or about Dec. 20, 2017, possessed visual material that depicted a child under age 18 performing sexual acts.

