Hallsville man pleads guilty to trafficking anabolic steroids

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A 53-year-old man Hallsville faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, federal authorities raided a property in Longview on Community Blvd leased by Tony Goss. During the raid, authorities found:

Approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids

Approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder

Approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids.

These drugs are Schedule III.

Goss later admitted he intended to distribute at least 176,585 units of anabolic steroids on the Internet. He also admitted to receiving nearly $500,000 from the sale of steroids.