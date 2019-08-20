HALLSVILLE, Texas — The second defendant in a September 2017 racing wreck that killed two people in Longview was sentenced today to 12 years in prison.

Davin Blain Davis, 21, of Hallsville pleaded guilty to two counts of racing causing death and one count of aggravated assault. He was sentenced 12 years on each count to be served concurrently.

Davis and co-defendant Chad Palmer Malone were charged in the Sept. 27, 2017, wreck on U.S. 259 North that killed two 17-year-old passengers in Malone’s car: Malone’s sister, Rylee Malone, and fiancée, Meshebia Johnson. Another woman, Christa Wilson, was severely injured when she was ejected after the pickup she was driving was hit by Malone’s car.

