HALLSVILLE, Texas — City of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey issued a declaration of local disaster on Thursday, following the announcement that a Harrison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

"The City of Hallsville has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency in accordance with Harrison County," Casey said on Thursday. "All of Harrison County has been placed in Voluntary Shelter in Place. Please be safe if you have to get out and follow the county guidelines."

The declaration notes that COVID-19 poses the threat of widespread illness and has been declared a world, national and state health emergency.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.

RELATED: Shelby County reports 1st case of COVID-19

RELATED: Harrison County confirms 1st case of coronavirus; local disaster declaration issued

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: WHAT WE KNOW: Gregg County's 3 confirmed coronavirus cases

RELATED: Angelina County announces first positive COVID-19 case

RELATED: City of Mabank issues shelter-in-place order