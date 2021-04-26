Hallsville ISD student becomes certified firefighter

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville Independent School District (ISD) has announced their first certified firefighter.
According to a Facebook post by the district, senior Delton Long officially passed all four sections of the State Firefighter exam.
“This is quite an accomplishment for this young man. He has completed this task even before he graduates from high school,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to Hallsville Fire Department, Chief Robert Barton and Mr. Robert Best for working together to make FF a success at HISD.”