Hamilton Pool reopens ahead of July Fourth weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Hamilton Pool Preserve reopened to swimmers Friday following a bacteria-based closure in June.

Hector Nieto, Travis County public information officer, said test results returned Thursday confirmed safe bacteria levels in the water.

However, some parts of the pool are still closed due to falling rocks, according to the pool's website. The issue of falling rocks stems from the February 2021 ice storm, which forced the pool to close from then to this past May. During that time, University of Texas at Austin researchers assessed the overhang and grotto.

The pool reopened in late May and then closed again mid-June because of bacteria. Swimming availability is determined by bacteria as well as rain and other uncontrollable factors, according to the pool's website. Reservations are required to visit the preserve.

On Wednesday, Hays County officials announced that Jacob's Well, another popular swimming destination in the area, also closed due to bacteria threats.