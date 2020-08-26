Handling back-to-school stress amid pandemic

COVID-19 plus virtual learning could equal tons of stress.

TYLER, Texas — Let's face it, school is stressful enough and when you add in online learning, it could be easy for students and parents to feel overwhelmed. The switch can bring about a change in behavior with your children.

"When you don't know what's going to happen and there's a lot of unknown it leaves a lot of uncertainty within people and that can create a lot of stress for people," Erin Young, LSW, co-owner of the Bridge Therapeutic Counseling, said.

Young says the stress from parents can trickle down to their children and vice versa.

"It definitely affects the whole family dynamic because it's a difference from how things have been done," Young said.

Counselor, Jennifer Wood, who specializes in family and marriage counseling, echoes those sentiments. She says an influx of people have been coming to her to keep their family intact instead of separating.

"People do come in for counseling to help heal and reconcile things that they're walking through and struggling through," Jennifer Wood, co-owner of the Bridge Therapeutic Counseling, said. "But probably what we're seeing is the fruit in the wake of the health the overall quality of the relationships that they've had, even prior to coming."

Young says it's a hard time for many and the transition can be tough.