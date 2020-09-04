TYLER, Texas — One of the most unfortunate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the millions of Americans left without jobs.

According to the Department of Labor, more than 275,000 Texans filed for unemployment the last week of March. As this number continues to climb, people are looking to find jobs as soon as possible.

Owner of Express Employment, Rocky Gill, has seen a steady increase of people reaching out for help.

"We have had a major influx of people," Gill said.

Last month, the country’s unemployment rate climbed from 0.9% to 4.4%. According to The Texas Workforce, 700,000 Texans filed jobless claims within the last few weeks. Projections suggest nearly 20 million people may be out of work by this summer.

"We are adapting to the change," Gill said. "All of our contact with them is by phone and online. People do drive through the front of our building, if we need something signed, or if we need to do a drug screen."

Though times are rapidly changing, Gill, who has been in job placement for more than a decade, says people should try not to be discouraged.

"A good reputable staffing company should have contacts all over town. And that's a good place to go to get help," Gill said. "Just because you're hearing 'No' just try to get used to that because eventually someone's going to say 'Yes.' When the tide turns, people will be saying 'Yes' more than you can handle."

For more information visit Texas Workforce Commission's website.

