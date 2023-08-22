Hangers of Hope to open third store at old Stein Mart on Broadway Ave.

The location will be at former Stein Mart, which is also where Cavender's was housed while its main location on Loop 323 was renovated.

TYLER, Texas — Hangers of Hope, the donation center and thrift store that benefits Bethesda Health Clinic, announced Tuesday that it will open a new location at the former Stein Mart on Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

In a Facebook post, Hangers of Hope said it is excited and blessed to open another store located in the Broadway Center.

"Hope to see all you thrifters there soon," the post read.

The location will be at former Stein Mart, which is also where Cavender's was housed while its main location on Loop 323 was renovated.

Currently, Hangers of Hope has two donation centers and stores: the Superstore and Donation Center, located at 920 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, and Highland Village Store & Donation Center, located at 3826 Troup Highway Suite J in Tyler.