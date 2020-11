Ms. Edith Geskie, who volunteered at the TPD for 10 years, turns 100-years-old on Friday.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to social media to wish a happy 100th birthday to a very special centenarian .

Ms. Edith Geskie, who volunteered at the TPD for 10 years, turns 100-years-old on Friday.

The TPD says Edith's daughter, Candy, also works at the department.