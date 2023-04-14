Happy Lemon specialty beverage store coming to Tyler

An exact opening date has not been revealed.

TYLER, Texas — Another new specialty beverage store is coming to the Rose City.

Happy Lemon is set to open at 4925 S. Broadway Ave., in the former Starbucks location of the Jason's Deli strip center.

According to their website:

"Happy Lemon is a world-leading beverage chain founded in 2006 by the Yummy-Town Group, a publicly listed tea culture company originating in Taiwan. They are the elite pioneers who originally brought and expanded the tea culture to Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In 2014, Happy Lemon successfully became the world’s most recognized and respected tea culture brand with more than 2,000 locations across 21 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Dubai, Philippines, and many more."

