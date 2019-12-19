LONGVIEW, Texas — You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town!

Jolly Ol' Saint Nick is in town and stopped by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to visit some of the amazing dogs and cats available for adoption as part of their Homes for the Holidays week.

GALLERY: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center pets pose for pictures with Santa

Stay off Santa's naughty list by stopping by and helping clear the kennels for Christmas.

All adoption fees have been sponsored by: