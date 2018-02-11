SMITH COUNTY — With just a few days until Election Day, two candidates are facing off in the only race in Texas in which voters must choose between a Republican and Independent for the State House seat. Independent newcomer, Neal Katz looks to replace three-term Incumbent Republican Representative Matt Schaefer in the House District 6 seat.

Schaefer has held the office for the last six years. He currently serves on the homeland security and public safety and the corrections committee, and he is the chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus. Texas Monthly named Representative Schaefer as one of the top ten legislatures in the state for his tenure in office.

While his opponent has never held an elected office, Katz has garnered the support of leaders across the county and state, and has outraised and outspent Schaefer this campaign season. He also serves as a board member for several local and statewide non-profits and civic boards.

The District 6 seat represents the major population centers in Smith County, including the cities of Tyler, Whitehouse and Noonday; most of New Chapel Hill; and the portion of Bullard within Smith County. That equals to a population of about 164,318 constituents.

When Neal Katz, a rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Tyler, entered the race as an Independent candidate, voters were left with a unique choice.

"Running as an Independent is true to who I am as a person because I get along with the left and the right,” says Katz. “For me to go to Austin as an Independent means that East Texans wants a voice of East Texas down there among the other representatives, and I do that, one, by building relationships and by two, being true to East Texas, not to a party banner."

But Schaefer argues it's that choice that could be his opponent's downfall if he's elected.

"The simple truth is that government in Austin is run by committee, and the Republican committee has overwhelming numbers in Austin right now,” says Schaefer. “All the major policy ingredients are chosen by Republicans. So, the only way you can be truly effective for Smith County and East Texas is to be in the room with Republicans who are setting policy for the state of Texas."

"In the six years he's been down in Austin, he's really brought nothing back to East Texas,” says Katz. “He's built no relationships down in Austin and so, he's built no ability for us to have a priority voice down there."

Other than party affiliation and its impact, the two candidates have other topics that provoke quite the debate. Public education funding has been one of the key topics for both candidates this election cycle.

Katz says, “We need to make sure our funding for public education is right. We need to make sure our oversight for education is correct. All those things intertwine because that’s going to affect property tax values, the next generation of the workforce. Education is key, and the legislature wants to focus on that, but it keeps getting its energy diverted by these irresponsible pieces of legislation supported by my opponent.

Katz argues that since being in Austin, Schaefer has voted against Texas schools, citing the Schaefer’s lack of support for a bill that proposed an additional $1.6 billion in Texas state funds into public education.

"I have voted to add over $4 billion of new money into public education in the last four years,” says Schaefer. “The bill he was talking about was a stunt. It was simply a political maneuver between the speaker and the lieutenant governor. It wasn't a real bill. There was no money."

One topic Schaefer points to as a distinction between he and Katz: where they stand on abortion.

"The legislature has authority over abortions in all places where the Supreme Court has allowed us to have it. My opponent put his name against the bill that banned abortion at five weeks in the womb. That's unequivocal. That's on the record."

Throughout his campaign, Schaefer has pointed to Katz involvement with the Texas Freedom Network to contradict his pro-life stance.

"I support that organization because of their push for public education and religious freedom,” says Katz. “I'm not pro-abortion. I just don't want to make that decision for anybody else in those tender moments."

Instead, Katz says he looks to re-establish control at the local level and better East Texas roads; while Schaefer plans to continue to protect Second Amendment rights and maintain border control.

The race between these two candidates has not been a quiet one. Both Katz and Schaefer have launched attack websites against one another.

www.firematts.com

www.truthaboutkatz.com

Katz says, before Schaefer, his biggest opponents in this race are straight-ticket and uneducated voters. It’s a statement both he and Schaefer agree on.

For more information on each candidate, visit https://www.vote411.org.

© 2018 KYTX