Harleton ISD cancels classes Friday due to no water

Another East Texas school district is having to cancel classes due to water issues on campus.

According to Harleton ISD, there is no water and the school and it could be "some time" before the service is restored.

"We are canceling school, as we have no choice," the district said in a statement. "This includes staff. No water means no restrooms, so no sanitation."