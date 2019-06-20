HARLETON, Texas — A former East Texas school superintendent is set to return to the area soon after being named the lone finalist for the Harleton ISD superintendent position last week.

Former Union Grove ISD Superintendent Brian Gray has spent the past year serving as chief of Irion ISD in west Texas but said he is looking forward to returning to the Piney Woods after being named the lone finalist on June 11 for Harleton ISD superintendent.

“My family and I are very excited to be headed back to East Texas,” Gray said Tuesday.

