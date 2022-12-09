Harleton man accused of fatal stabbing in Harrison County indicted on murder, arson

Officials said Canton Echols stabbed Blake Reddock "several times."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in September 2022.

A Harleton man was recently indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with the stabbing death of an Avinger man in September.

Canton Echols, 33, was arrested after Blake Edward Reddock's body was found on the night of Sept. 10. Echols has now been indicted on murder and arson charges.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office said around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway.

When officials arrived on scene, they found Reddock dead. Deputies then identified Echols, who has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008, as the suspect.

Authorities said Echols rode with Reddock to the pawn shop and they were spotted on surveillance camera together a little after 4 p.m. near Harleton close to where Reddock's body was found.

Officials said Echols stabbed Reddock "several times." Investigators later identified Reddock through his tattoos and VIN number on his vehicle that was set on fire on Oscar Regan Road.