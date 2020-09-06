MARSHALL, Texas — A Harrison County grand jury recently met, handing down several indictments for child sexual abuse crimes.

In one case, a 40-year-old man, of Jefferson, was indicted for six counts of possession of child pornography, which are third degree felonies.

According to the indictment, the defendant, Daniel Wayde McFarland, allegedly possessed child pornography six times, on Dec. 4, 2017. The indictment goes on to say that McFarland intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than age 18, engaging in sexual conduct.

