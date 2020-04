Harrison County has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 79.

The Texas National Guard along with Harrison County officials gave 79 tests during yesterday's free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Marshall Convention Center.

As of April 26, at 4:30 p.m. Harrison County has six recovered reported cases and seven deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus drive-thru testing in Rusk and Harrison County

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: