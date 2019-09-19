HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County officials are investigating an injury to a child case after a mother and her boyfriend allegedly injured a child.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at about 11:54 p.m. deputies received a call of a 5-year-old having trouble breathing and having a seizure.

Harrison County deputies and EMS responded to the scene on American Plant Road.

Harrison County says the child's mother Danielle Faulkner and her boyfriend Larry Prudhomme, said the child fell off the porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash.

The child was transported to the hospital immediately. While being treated, bruises were seen all over his body. EMS believed the "extreme" amount of bruising was not consistent with the falling.

EMS transported the child to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he is in critical condition.

Danielle Faulkner and Larry Prudhomme have been arrested for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury 1st-degree felony.

Both have been booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

