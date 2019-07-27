HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Joe Bounds spent $450 this week, but it was the best $450 the investigator with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office shelled out in a long time, he said.

After spotting a boy on the side of the road, in distress from wrecking his bike and the Xbox gaming system he had been carrying, Bounds stopped to help Monday.

Before the afternoon was over, he would get permission from the boy’s mother to take him to Walmart to buy a new game system. And they’d leave with a new bike, too.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!