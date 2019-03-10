HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies assisted a Louisiana police department in capturing a man that led officers in pursuit on Wednesday.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. Greenwood PD in Louisiana reported a pursuit of a stolen vehicle taking place out of Shreveport, LA that lead them across the state line into Harrison County, Texas.

The sheriff’s office says they were told a vehicle was occupied by one white male and one black male.

The subjects in the vehicle ran away on foot in the School Avenue and Magnolia Road area in Waskom, Texas.

Harrison County K-9 Handler Harman and K-9 Pato were called to the scene to assist with looking for the subjects.

At around 12 a.m. K-9 Pato located the black male subject hiding under a tractor trailer on top of the axles parked near Jims Bar-B-Q.

After the man was ordered to crawl out, the sheriff’s office says he pepper sprayed both the officer and K-9. Deputy Harman gave Pato his bite command to take the subject down.

The subject began to choke the K-9 in an attempt to get away. Despite Deputy Harman not able to see well, he went into the woods to help his K-9 Partner.

Deputy Harman noticed the subject had a 2 foot long knife and gave commands to stop the dangerous encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Harman took the knife from the subject and was able to handcuff him with the assistance of Waskom police.

Deputy Harman and K-9 Pato were treated by EMS at the scene.

Justin Allen McKenzie was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

The other suspect remains on the loose.

K-9 Pato was one of the recent K-9’s that was purchased through the sheriff’s office fundraising.

This investigation is still ongoing.