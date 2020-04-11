Harrison County Early Voting results delayed

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Though many counties throughout Texas began receiving early voting results around 7 p.m., Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette released a statement around 7:45 p.m. regarding the county's results.
"I am quite sad to report that our early voting results have been delayed by a number of hours," the statement read. "We are still processing the absentee ballot by mail ballots that were received. Then we still must finish running the regular early voting tubs. Then we will be able to work on the election day results after that."
Robinette said it may be as late as 10 p.m. before early voting results are released.
