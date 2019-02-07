MARSHALL, Texas — Former Harrison County Chief Deputy Treasurer Terri Ann Pace has been arrested for abuse of official capacity, allegedly stealing more than $1,500, but less than $20,000 while working for the county.

"The Harrison County District Attorney's Office requested an investigation by the Texas Rangers after some discrepancies were found in an internal financial audit. So the result of the investigation was the arrest of Pace for abuse of official capacity," DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark told the News Messenger in a statement.

Pace, 51, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday morning and has since been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.