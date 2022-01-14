Harrison County female inmate dies at hospital after being found in cell suffering from labored breathing

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Harrison County inmate.

On Thursday around 8:40 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff's Office jail staff found a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, suffering from labored breathing.

The HCSO reports staff provided medical assistance and contacted EMS to respond and check on the inmate.

The inmate, who had been in custody since Dec. 30, was taken to a Marshall hospital where her condition continued to decline. She then died at the hospital.

"With all in-custody deaths, Texas law requires that an independent agency perform an investigation," the HCSO said. "The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was promptly notified, the Texas Rangers very quickly responded to the scene and will complete an independent investigation."