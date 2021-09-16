Harrison County GOP censures Rep. Chris Paddie

Party chair Lee Lester said the 9-1 vote was spurred by Paddie’s seemingly lack of support for the party’s platform.

MARSHALL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2019.

The Harrison County Republican Party’s executive committee recently censured state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall.

Party chair Lee Lester said the 9-1 vote was spurred by Paddie’s seemingly lack of support for the party’s platform.

“We were kind of waiting to see if (Paddie) did anything in this legislative session,” Lester said. “We were hoping that he would, and we wouldn’t have to do anything, but he’s still not representing the people who sent him.

Lester was thrown into the spotlight in 2020 after posting a conspiracy theory questioning if George Floyd's death was staged.

This prompted Gov. Greg Abbott's spokesperson to release a statement criticizing those who made such accusations.

"These comments are disgusting and no place in the Republican Party," Gov. Abbott's spokesperson John Wittman said. "Spreading conspiracy theories that the murder was staged simply defies reality; it is irresponsible, and unbecoming of anyone who holds a position in the GOP."