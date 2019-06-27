HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Harrison County grand jury has indicted two men on a charge of murder in unrelated cases.

Billy Ray Marsh of Longview was indicted in the March 29 death of his wife, Key’Ocea Marsh, 40. According to the indictment, Marsh, 46, killed his wife by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer.

In an unrelated incident, Richard Blayne Anderson, 23, of Beckville, also was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the Easter Sunday 2018 homicide of Stacey Keith Carr.

