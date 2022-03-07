Harrison County homeowner shoots Longview man accused of breaking into her house

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man who was shot by a homeowner while allegedly committing a burglary was arrested over the weekend.
Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Juanita Road in Longview around 8 p.m. Friday. They located Matthew Dillon George, who had a single gunshot wound, and later learned his gunshot wound occurred when committing a burglary, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement said George forced himself into a home while the homeowner was there. The homeowner told George to leave, he refused and the homeowner fired one shot that struck George.
He was taken to a Longview hospital and later transported to Tyler. While he received treatment, deputies secured a warrant for a burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault charge Saturday morning.
On Sunday, George was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail.
"This entire incident is an excellent example of the importance of our 2nd Amendment," Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher said. "I am thankful the homeowner was unharmed but also thankful the suspect in this episode will now face his consequences through the judicial system; it could have ended a lot worse.”