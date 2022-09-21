1 dead after 'industrial accident' in Harrison County

According to officials, the deceased's death was accidental and their name will not be released at the employer's request.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Texas Sheriff's Office said an 'industrial accident' lead to someone's death at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road Tuesday.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. The dead person was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

The investigation concluded the death was accidental, according to investigators.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration will proceed with their administrative investigation, as they do with all industrial accidents, HCSO said.