Harrison County judge announces occupancy restrictions due to COVID-19 hospitalization rate

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced, on Tuesday, a list of mandated occupancy restrictions for the county, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the region.

“We exceeded the 15 percent of hospitalization rate, which triggers the Executive Order GA- 32 issued by Governor (Greg) Abbott for our region,” Sims said Tuesday, giving an update during the commissioners court meeting.

He explained that for the seventh straight day, the rate of hospital COVID-19 cases in East Texas Trauma Area G has risen above 15 percent of the area’s capacity.