Harrison County Sheriff's Office seeking missing woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.
The HCSO is seeking Jessica Adair, 46, of the Gill Community. She stands 5'5, weighs 155 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black H&W Honda t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. She has a condition that requires her to take medication daily. Jessica does not have her purse, medication or cell phone with her.
She was reported missing from her home on Harrison Rd. on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.
If anyone has information regarding Adair's location, contact the HCSO at (903) 923-4000 or call 911.