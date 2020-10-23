Harrison County officials responding to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes

The first incident occurred at the intersection of North Page and Ruth Huffman Roads when lightning struck a tree, catching a bale of hay on fire.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two fires, as a result of lightning, that occurred during Friday afternoon's thunderstorm.

The first incident occurred at the intersection of North Page and Ruth Huffman Roads when lightning struck a tree, catching a bale of hay on fire.

The second incident was on Highway 59 South. County Fire Marshal Duana Couch said a tank battery was struck by lightning at that location.