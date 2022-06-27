Harrison County officials search for armed robbery suspect

Those who see the suspect should not approach him as he was last seen armed. People can contact the sheriff's office at 903.923.4020 or call 911.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of an armed robbery in the Hallsville area.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened outside of the city limits; however, the suspect fled on foot along the railroad tracks into the city.

The man was last seen near the Hallsville Sewer Plant on foot. He is Hispanic, approximately 5' 8" and was seen wearing a tan shirt and dark-colored pants.