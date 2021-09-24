HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Harrison County officials searching for inmate who walked off from assignment at main jail

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked off from an assignment at the main jail.

According to the HCSO, Roy Lee Vaughn an away from the area around 6:15 a.m. on Friday. While he was being escorted to the dumpster, he left the area where the trash containers are washed.

Officials say he ran east on Bowie St. and was last seen wearing a dark blue "hospital style" scrub top and blue pants.