The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested two people following a search warrant.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officials executed a search warrant at motor home located at 517 Daniels Road in Marshall.

During the search, authorities seized methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and a rifle.

The sheriff's office arrested Alton Johnny Oney and Regan Michelle Harrist. Both were arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Harrison County Jail on the listed charges.

The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.