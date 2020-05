HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A patient in Harrison County has passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

The patient is the 24th death from COVID-19 in Harrison County and the 113th patient to die from COVID-19 in East Texas.

So far, there are 2,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,125 recoveries. Roughly 57% of the confirmed cases are still active in East Texas.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas: