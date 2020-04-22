Harrison County has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

The county also confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19. This brings the county's total to 60.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 14, 1 recovery
  • Angelina County - 31
  • Bowie County - 88, 34 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
  • Cass County - 14, 6 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 56, 32 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 60, 6 deaths
  • Henderson County - 22
  • Hopkins County - 4, 3 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 6
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 92, 18 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 56, 3 recoveries, 5 deaths
  • Polk County - 17
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 29, 4 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 69
  • Smith County - 125, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 11
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6