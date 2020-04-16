The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported additional COVID-19 cases for Harrison County, bringing the total to 36, as of today, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims advised.

"The talk from the President and Governor about re-opening businesses is encouraging," Judge Sims said, giving his daily 4 p.m. update. "However, our current conditions have not begun to improve enough to re-open here."

As of 12 p.m., Thursday, nearby Marion County’s total of positive cases remained at three. The agency reported 108 for Smith County, 48 for Gregg and 32 for Panola County. Statewide, 191 of 254 counties have reported cases.

