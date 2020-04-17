After reporting the third death earlier today, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the county's total of deaths to four. 

The judge also released that the county had five new cases, bringing the total up to 41. 

  • Anderson County - 6
  • Angelina County - 23
  • Bowie County - 71, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 6
  • Cass County - 8
  • Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 50
  • Harrison County - 41, 4 deaths
  • Henderson County - 12
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 0
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 3
  • Nacogdoches County - 72, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 33, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 14
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 27, 1 death
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 51
  • Smith County - 116, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 8
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 9
  • Van Zandt County - 11, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6