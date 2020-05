Harrison County Judge has announced another death related to COVID-19, bring the total number of fatalities to 23.

Today, May 21, the county reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 228.

21 new recoveries have also been confirmed, the total is now at 60. Of the 21 new recoveries today, 17 were 60+ years old.

"This is great news that many in our older age group are overcoming the virus," according to Harrison County Judge.