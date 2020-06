Harrison County Judge has announced an additional death related to COVID-19.

The judge also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, bringing the total to 253.

As of June 2, at 4 p.m., the county has 25 fatalities related to COVID-19 and 85 recoveries.

Officials are still waiting on the results from the nursing home. "It does not appear that any of today's positives are related to a long term care facility," according to the Harrison County Judge's Facebook page.