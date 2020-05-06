HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Republican Party Chairman Lee Lester recently posted a conspiracy theory on the GOP organization's Facebook group asking if George Floyd's death was staged and implies George Soros' was involved.

The following post was made on May 31, just six days after Floyd's death:

Food for thought: Copied from a post by a retired TX Ranger and ex-Sheriff: This article was sent to me by a state police investigator. I thought I would share it with you for your consideration.

Interesting perspective: Staged Event?

These officers were involved with something, I’m not sure exactly what, but something is just not adding up.

I think there is at the very least the “possibility”, that this was a filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop, with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid 19 fears.

Historically, in election years and in politically contested areas or in groups, racial or gun violence incidents are becoming common place. Considering the rising approval rating of President Trump in the black community, an event like this was unfortunately “Predictable”

Consider these points and contrast them to every other police brutality incident you've ever seen.

The filmed portion of the incident was about 10 minutes long. In that amount of time, three officers are holding one handcuffed man down. You only know that because of the pictures taken from across the street. You can't see the other two officers in the video because they are behind the vehicle. During 8 minutes of the entire video, the officer has his knee on George Floyd's neck, which is not taught or approved by any law enforcement agency.

Additionally, other than the Asian officer speaking occasionally to the crowd of bystanders, there is no communication from any of the officers to Mr. Floyd. No talking, no shouting. When have you ever seen a police brutality video without police shouting?

Additionally, the police had no goal. They weren't trying to subdue him for arrest, he was already handcuffed and all they needed to do, was place him in the back of the car. There is no plausible explanation for taking him to the ground and having three men on top of a handcuffed man, a knee placed on his neck. Mr. Floyd presented no threat and was not resisting. The only goal that there appeared to be was exactly what happened: “To be filmed brutally killing a black man”.

Think about this, these officers did not care about being filmed, in fact the officer stared into the camera with soulless eyes and an emotionless face, reminiscent of an assassin, as he knowingly killed an American Citizen.

None of the officers spoke among themselves or did they speak to Mr. Floyd. They did not respond to his pleas for life. They just sat and kneeled on him until he was passed out and then waited an additional 4 minutes after Mr. Floyd lost consciousness to ensure that Mr. Floyd was dead and could not be revived.

The bystanders are verbally communicating to the officers, that he isn't breathing. Unlike any other similar incident, you never see the officers getting on police radios. You never see or hear them calling dispatch for backup. No other police units arrive on the scene and ￼strangely enough, the crowd does not seem to grow either.

The scene does not end until an ambulance arrives and they unceremoniously flop him on a gurney. At no point does anyone in a uniform ever check his vitals. “As if they aren't remotely curious about the situation they are in” BTW. who called the ambulance and for what reason? Because if the reason was that Mr. Floyd was having a medical issue, they wouldn't have still been crushing his neck.

Shortly after the video went viral, a fake Facebook page supposedly belonging to the officer, at the center of the murder appears and pictures are uploaded that say "Stand your Ground" and "Trump 2020". A picture of the cop with a red ballcap that says "Make America White Again". A friends list populated with obvious sock accounts and people clearly not his friends. This is the same kind of fake Facebook stunt that happened with a group made to look like support for the men involved with the Ahmed Aubrey case.

Is it mere coincidence that this happens the week after “race” becomes a major political issue after the Biden "You ain't Black" gaffe, started to threaten the black vote the Democrats so desperately count on?

Additionally, there is substantial video evidence to arrest at least one officer now. Why would the local authorities not charge him immediately, unless there was a political advantage not to!

Is it mere coincidence that this happens right about the exact moment the COVID-19 fear campaign falls apart, and after it has psychologically traumatized the entire country and got everyone at each other's throats and suicide attempts are spiking? Is it mere coincidence that this happens after the Auhmed Aubrey case... Which somehow eluded the mainstream media completely until two whole months after he was killed? When has that ever happened? Timing issue? Is it mere coincidence that Supreme Race Baiter Obama was making videos a couple weeks ago connecting COVID with "Systemic Racism"?

FINALLY....‼️‼️ this entire scene plays out with the cop car and license plate that says "POLICE". The plate was perfectly framed for maximum subliminal impact. This also means he was literally just 1 foot away from the back seat of the police car and these cops thought it was smarter to kill a black man on camera, than to pick him up and move him one foot into the back of the police car.

You can draw your own conclusions, but this appears to have all the earmarks of George Soros. Please open your eyes!!!!

Facebook

This is the same post made by Bexar County GOP Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm which prompted many prominent Texas republicans, including Governor Greg Abbott, to call for her resignation.

"These comments are disgusting and no place in the Republican Party," Gov. Abbott's spokesperson John Wittman said. "Spreading conspiracy theories that the murder was staged simply defies reality; it is irresponsible, and unbecoming of anyone who holds a position in the GOP."

In addition to Brehm, GOP leaders have called on three other county leaders to resign over what they call "racists posts."

In the comments of Lester's post, he says he has been contacted by other media asking him if he's heard from Gov. Abbott concerning his post. He said he has not and says he would resign if Gov. Abbott resigned for "what he has done to the Texas economy."

Facebook

In an interview with CBS19's newspaper partners, the Marshall News Messenger, Lester said the following:

"I wasn't there [when Floyd got killed]. I don't know what went on."

He also claimed he just made the post to "get people to think for themselves."

The MNM also says Lester emphasized that if Floyd was killed by police, those officers have now been fired and arrested and it was important for the judicial system to do its work. He also stated that if the judicial system in America was broken, perhaps people should also protest that.

"People are not to be tried in the media in the United States," he said. "Why don't we try to unify people? We should all be simply classified as Americans."