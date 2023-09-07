Harrison County schools receive STAAR results

Beginning with the 2023-23 academic year, the Texas Education Agency has implemented several changes to the grading rubric and accountability for districts in the state, as well as redesigning the STAAR test with the addition of online testing, new question types, cross-curricular passages and evidence-based writing.

These changes detailed in House Bill 3906 passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 include changes to performance standards when compared to previous years. The results of the spring 2023 STARR assessment program mark the first to be released following the redesign which required the standards and scales to be reset by educator committees in the state. The results provided by TEA include a scale of Did Not Meet, Approaches, Meets and Masters with regards to standards of passing in the redesigned scoring.