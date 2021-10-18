Harrison County searching for missing 17-year-old

The HCSO is asking anyone with information on Barthelemy's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 903-923-4000.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday, October 17.

Daranisha Barthelemy left her home in Elysian Fields at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. She texted her mother she was "fine" around 2:00 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Barthelemy is described as Black, 5'3", and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black leggings.