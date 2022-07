Those with information about his location should contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man who is missing and was last seen walking from his residence in the Harleton area.

Joseph Edgar Murray was wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt and white Jordan tennis shoes. He has a tattoo that says “Free Wheeler” on his left arm, and he no longer has facial hair.