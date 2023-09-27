1 person charged for illegally dumping trash in Harrison County

RC Cooks, 76, of Marshall was cited and received three charges of illegal dumping.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has charged one person for illegally dumping trash at a construction site on Wednesday afternoon.

The illegal dumping occurred at a construction site at one of TxDOT's gravel piles located at US 43 N and FM 134 in Harrison County.

The individual has been identified as RC Cooks, 76, of Marshall. Cooks admitted to dumping three loads of garbage at the construction site.

Officials instructed Cooks to clean up the trash his workers made. Cooks was later cited and charged with three counts of illegal dumping.

Individuals are urged to be vigilant of illegal dumping and to report as soon as they see it.