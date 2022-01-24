Harrison County Sheriff's Office creates 'anti-theft prevention initiative'

HSCO will send out reminders through social media around 9 p.m. for residences to lock up. Sheriff Fletcher requests citizens can help by sharing these posts.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is partaking in an "anti-theft prevention initiative" and asking the public to participate to combat issues before they occur.

The "#9PMROUTINE" is a nightly reminder to the residents in Harrison County to remove valuables from their vehicles; lock their doors to their residence; turn on exterior lights; and activate all alarms and security systems.

HSCO will send out reminders through social media around 9 pm for residences to lock up. Sheriff Fletcher requests that citizens can help by sharing these posts with friends, families and neighborhood groups.