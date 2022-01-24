Harrison County Sheriff's Office creates 'anti-theft prevention initiative'

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is partaking in an "anti-theft prevention initiative" and asking the public to participate to combat issues before they occur.
The "#9PMROUTINE" is a nightly reminder to the residents in Harrison County to remove valuables from their vehicles; lock their doors to their residence; turn on exterior lights; and activate all alarms and security systems.
HSCO will send out reminders through social media around 9 pm for residences to lock up. Sheriff Fletcher requests that citizens can help by sharing these posts with friends, families and neighborhood groups.
Remember if you "see something, say something." Citizens who witness suspicious activity are encouraged to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Dispatch (903) 923-4020 or in case of emergency call 911.