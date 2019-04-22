HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is needing your help in locating a teenage boy from Longview.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Stacey David Ravencraft left his home in Longview Friday morning. The sheriff's office says his family has had no contact with him since he left.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

Ravencraft is described to be 6' 3" and weighs about 250 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

HCSO says Ravencraft is likely staying with friends.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000.