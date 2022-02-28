Harrison County Sheriff's Office search for man accused in 2020 assault

Those who have any information about Thomas are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 903-923-4000.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an assault in 2020.

Deputies are looking for Kumbayah Thomas who is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The accusation is related to a 2020 case that happened in the Karnack area.