Harrison County Sheriff's Office search for man accused in 2020 assault

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an assault in 2020.
Deputies are looking for Kumbayah Thomas who is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The accusation is related to a 2020 case that happened in the Karnack area.
Those who have any information about Thomas are asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000, or to remain anonymous contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.