Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 runaway teenage girls

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information regarding the location of two runaway teenage girls.
According to the sheriff's office, the two girls are 17-year-old Susanna Burks and 15-year-old Jada Allen.
Burks is described as 5’7”, 135 Lbs., long brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive mark on her nose. Last seen wearing a black top.
Allen is described as 5’3”, 165 Lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.
Any information regarding the location of the girls may be given to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office