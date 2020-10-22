Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 runaway teenage girls

The girls were last seen getting into a dark colored SUV on Highway 80 and headed west.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information regarding the location of two runaway teenage girls.

According to the sheriff's office, the two girls are 17-year-old Susanna Burks and 15-year-old Jada Allen.

Burks is described as 5’7”, 135 Lbs., long brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive mark on her nose. Last seen wearing a black top.

Allen is described as 5’3”, 165 Lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.